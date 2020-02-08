William “Bill” A. Akers

July 28, 1959-February 5, 2020

MOLINE — William A. “Bill” Akers, 60, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.

Celebration of Life gathering will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the VFW Hall, 1721 7th St., Moline.

Bill was born July 28, 1959, in Moline, to Elston Junior and Jacqulyn Wanda (Bradford) Akers. He graduated from Alleman High School. He previously worked for the City of Moline, retiring in 2013 after 30 years.

Survivors include his children, Nicole and Corby; siblings, Wanda, Anna Marie (Willy), Spin (Denise), Johnny, James (Rhonda), Thomas, Michael, Corey (Kim); and special friend, Vickie.

