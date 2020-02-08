William “Bill” A. Akers

July 28, 1959-February 5, 2020
MOLINE — William A. “Bill” Akers, 60, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebration of Life gathering will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the VFW Hall, 1721 7th St., Moline.
Bill was born July 28, 1959, in Moline, to Elston Junior and Jacqulyn Wanda (Bradford) Akers. He graduated from Alleman High School. He previously worked for the City of Moline, retiring in 2013 after 30 years.
Survivors include his children, Nicole and Corby; siblings, Wanda, Anna Marie (Willy), Spin (Denise), Johnny, James (Rhonda), Thomas, Michael, Corey (Kim); and special friend, Vickie.
Memories at esterdahl.com.
To send flowers to the family of William Akers, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 16
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, February 16, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
2:00PM-5:00PM
V.F.W. Hall
1721 7th Street
Moline, IL 61265
1721 7th Street
Moline, IL 61265
Guaranteed delivery before William's Gathering of Family and Friends begins.