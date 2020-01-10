GENESEO — William A. Rockstroh, 80, of Geneseo, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kahl Home, Davenport. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Ill. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the William Rockstroh Memorial Fund.

William was born July 21, 1939, the son of Adolph and Evelyn Rockstroh, in Moline. He graduated from Moline High School and went on to attend two years at a technical college in Chicago. He married Margaret Spierowski on July 18, 1959, in Chicago. She preceded him death in 2013. Bill was employed by John Deere Harvester Works, John Deere Plow Planter, and John Deere Administration Center, for 28 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, loved his cars and his cat, Simba.