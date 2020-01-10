William A. Rockstroh
July 21, 1939-January 8, 2020

GENESEO — William A. Rockstroh, 80, of Geneseo, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kahl Home, Davenport. A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, Ill. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the William Rockstroh Memorial Fund.

William was born July 21, 1939, the son of Adolph and Evelyn Rockstroh, in Moline. He graduated from Moline High School and went on to attend two years at a technical college in Chicago. He married Margaret Spierowski on July 18, 1959, in Chicago. She preceded him death in 2013. Bill was employed by John Deere Harvester Works, John Deere Plow Planter, and John Deere Administration Center, for 28 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, loved his cars and his cat, Simba.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Laurie (William) Heller, Geneseo, Julie (Scott) Cocquit, Geneseo, Ruth (Rocky) Spanton, Cambridge, Bill (Rose) Rockstroh, Davenport; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Evelyn, and his wife, Margaret.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation -VFH Geneseo
Sunday, January 12, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:30AM
Greenview Memorial Gardens
1201 Avenue of The Cities
East Moline, IL 61244
