July 26, 1941-October 26, 2019
CARBON CLIFF — Willard Lee Willhouse, 78, of Carbon Cliff, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Apostolic Sanctuary in Silvis with visitation two hours prior to service time. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.
Willard was born July 26, 1941, in Moline, the son of Leo and Ethel Willhouse. He graduated from United Township High School in 1959. He married Karen S. Lewis on May 7, 1966, in Moline. She passed away Oct. 10, 2015. Willard worked at John Deere Foundry, retiring in 1993 as an inspector. He began attending the Whole Truth Tabernacle Church (The Apostolic Sanctuary) in Silvis in 1974. He was an active member for more than 40 years, serving as the Bus Ministries Director and Prayer Team Coordinator. He had a passion for reaching children for Jesus Christ and bringing them to Sunday School. The last three years he has attended Christian Life Church in Muscatine, where he has continued to faithfully serve the Lord. Willard was a family man who loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren on their annual camping and fishing trips to Crane Lake, Minn.
Survivors include his children, Laurie Willhouse, of Carbon Cliff, Mike (Yana) Willhouse, of Moline, Cathy (Rick) Stroh, of Colona, and Mary (Derrick) Szegda, of Clovis, Calif., and two grandchildren, Rachel and Ricky Stroh.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; brother, Warren; and a granddaughter, Evie.
