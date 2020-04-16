Willard C. Sheley
Willard C. Sheley

February 17 1943-April 10, 2020

SHERRARD — Willard C. Sheley, 77, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in his home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Willard was born February 17, 1943, in Moline, to Willard and Opal (Hanna) Sheley. He was CEO of Sheley Engineering.

Survivors include his children, De A. K. Rottman, Joy M. Sheley, Susan Calsyn, and Trisha Jackson, Kelly Schasbilion, Kim Orsborn and David Hoffman.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

