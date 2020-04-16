February 17 1943-April 10, 2020
SHERRARD — Willard C. Sheley, 77, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in his home.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Willard was born February 17, 1943, in Moline, to Willard and Opal (Hanna) Sheley. He was CEO of Sheley Engineering.
Survivors include his children, De A. K. Rottman, Joy M. Sheley, Susan Calsyn, and Trisha Jackson, Kelly Schasbilion, Kim Orsborn and David Hoffman.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Willard Sheley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.