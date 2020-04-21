Wendy K. Wilson

MOLINE — Wilson, Wendy K. (nee Daebelliehn) Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark Wilson; dearest mother of Megan (Aaron) Eddy, Matt (Samantha) Wilson and Michael Wilson; dear sister of Joe and Tim (Nicole) Daebelliehn; daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara Daebelliehn. Our dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many.