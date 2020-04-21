Wendy K. Wilson
MOLINE — Wilson, Wendy K. (nee Daebelliehn) Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark Wilson; dearest mother of Megan (Aaron) Eddy, Matt (Samantha) Wilson and Michael Wilson; dear sister of Joe and Tim (Nicole) Daebelliehn; daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara Daebelliehn. Our dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many.

Service and Interment are private. Memorials may be given to St. John Bosco Church, 12934 Marine Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146. www.colliersfuneralhome.com

