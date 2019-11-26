November 5, 1946-November 25, 2019
MILAN — Wendell V. McKissick, 73, of Milan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a brief illness. Wendell was born on Nov. 5, 1946, in Indianapolis, Ind. After serving in the military, Wendell moved west and worked various jobs throughout his working years. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He returned to the Quad-Cities later in life and resided in Milan. Surviving family members include a brother, Scott McKissick; sister-in-law, Kris McKissick; brother-in-law, Craig Meincke; niece, Lauren Frye; nephews, Robert McKissick and Noah McKissick. A celebration of Wendell's life will be planned for a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.