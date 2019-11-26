{{featured_button_text}}

November 5, 1946-November 25, 2019

MILAN — Wendell V. McKissick, 73, of Milan, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island after a brief illness. Wendell was born on Nov. 5, 1946, in Indianapolis, Ind. After serving in the military, Wendell moved west and worked various jobs throughout his working years. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He returned to the Quad-Cities later in life and resided in Milan. Surviving family members include a brother, Scott McKissick; sister-in-law, Kris McKissick; brother-in-law, Craig Meincke; niece, Lauren Frye; nephews, Robert McKissick and Noah McKissick. A celebration of Wendell's life will be planned for a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendell McKissick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments