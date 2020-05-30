May 7, 1924-May 26, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Wendell E. Wassell, 96, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Wendell was born on May 7, 1924, in Moline, the son of Luther and Elvira (Engstrom) Wassell. He married Elizabeth Ann Carroll on Oct. 23, 1948, in Silvis Heights; she preceded him in death May 28, 2015. After 30 years of service he retired from the John Deere Foundry in 1982. He immediately began helping his wife, Ann, run the family Day Care Service, a wonderful environment for children of family and friends alike.
Wendell began his career as a foundry man at the John Deere Malleable plant where the men were pouring molten iron by hand in a gritty, burning-hot, smoke-and-soot-filled environment. He retired from a climate-controlled well-ventilated foundry as an engineer of product mold design thanks to his remarkable math skills and work ethic.
Wendell was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served as elder, trustee, VBS teacher and confirmation teacher. Ann and Wendell brought many grandchildren to church and Sunday school on a regular basis. Wendell enjoyed Tuesday morning and Sunday Bible study. He most recently attended St. John’s Lutheran church with his daughter and her family.
Wendell worked hard and played hard most of his life. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, dancing with his wife, reading and especially taking pictures and videos of his entire family on vacation. The fact that those vacations included up to 60 of his immediate family members was one of his greatest joys in life. As his children continue to meet for breakfast on a weekly basis, it will be with an understanding not of how much they have lost, but of how much they were given.
Survivors include his children, Carol (Jim) Power, Wes (Mabe) Wassell, Kevin (Barb) Wassell, Tim (Betsy) Wassell, Terry (Vickie) Wassell, Wendy (Kevin) Verschoore, Russell Wassell; grandchildren, Jen Pfaff, Chris (Michelle) Power, Jay Power, Peter Wassell, Tara Wassell, Candice (Kevin Eiler) Wassell, Kevin (Erin) Wassell, Jamesetta (Ryan) Fredenburg, Travis (Stephanie) Wassell, Jared Wassell, Danielle (Jason) Capps, Greg (Brie) Wassell, Keith Verschoore, Alex Verschoore, Josh (Naomi) Wassell; great-grandchildren, Blaker, Carter, Kathryn, Brandon, Ashlyn, Malacky, Taylor, Josh, Natalie, Emma, Garrett, Abby, Julian, Sarelle, Reeve, Aislinn, Lincoln, Micah, Jacob, Chloe, Jeremiah and Ameliah; great-great-granddaughter, Elena; and brother, Wesley Wassell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, sons, Warren and baby Wendell; two sisters; and two brothers.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.