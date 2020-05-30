Wendell E. Wassell

Wendell worked hard and played hard most of his life. He enjoyed bowling, golf, fishing, dancing with his wife, reading and especially taking pictures and videos of his entire family on vacation. The fact that those vacations included up to 60 of his immediate family members was one of his greatest joys in life. As his children continue to meet for breakfast on a weekly basis, it will be with an understanding not of how much they have lost, but of how much they were given.