February 8, 1958-July 24, 2019
DAVENPORT — Wayne W. Wilkinson, 61, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902 3rd Ave. East Moline. Cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation. Memorials may be made to the family.
Wayne was born Feb. 8, 1958, in Moline; the son of Wayne and Geraldine (Stetson) Wilkinson. He married Nancy Schwager on Aug. 28, 1998, in Davenport. Wayne was an over the road truck driver for various companies in the Quad-Cities area. Due to health reasons Wayne retired in 2005.
In his earlier years, Wayne built and raced stock cars at East Moline Speedway. Wayne enjoyed working on cars, going to the stock car races, camping, and spending time with his dogs.
Wayne is survived by his wife; brother, Mike (Tina) Wilkinson, Florida; stepdaughters, Connie Lairmore (Mark Cross) Milan, Crystal Schwager (Brian Church), Rock Island; niece, Hope (Bob) Essary, Orion; nephew, James (Stacy) Wilkinson, East Moline; stepgrandkids, Mark Snyder-Truitt ( Katlyn Jones), Josie Miller (Mike Spicer), both of Rock Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Gary Schwager; and stepgrandson, Jescie Armstrong.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.