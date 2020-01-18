March 17, 1941-January 16, 2020

MOLINE — Wayne P. Stolbom, 78, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, where military honors will be conducted.

Wayne was born on March 17, 1941, in Moline, the son of Arnold and Elvena (VanDeKeere) Stolbom. He married Mary Sue Black on March 2, 1963, in Moline. She preceded him in death. Wayne was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from 1958-1962, attaining the rank of lance corporal E-3. He ultimately retired as an electrician from John Deere and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement.

Wayne is survived by his children, Steven (Jennifer) Stolbom of Normal, Ill., Sherri (Craig) Haan of Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; four grandchildren, Paul Haan of Sturgeon Bay, Rachel (Chris) Jones of Milwaukee, Wis., Zachary Stolbom of Chicago, Ashley Stolbom of Memphis, Tenn.; brother, Gene (Judy) Stolbom; sisters, Marilyn (Tom) Zambrano and Linda (Dave) Rimkus; and companion Hellen Scott.

