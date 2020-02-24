August 6, 1943-February 20, 2020

MOLINE -- Wayne Floyd Davis, 76, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on 2/20/2020, at the Iowa City VA Health Care System, Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born in Burlington, Iowa, on August 6th of 1943 to parents Oscar Daniel Davis and Katherine Sarah Gerst Davis.

Wayne went to Burlington High School and went onto the United States Marines on January 5th, 1961, to July 24th, 1964, when he was honorably discharged.

Wayne was a “Operator” in construction and was in the IUOE Local.

Wayne enjoyed auctions, collecting antiques, NASCAR, traveling and spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his siblings, Barbara Powell, Des Moines, Iowa, Ernie Davis of Idaho, Steven Davis of Idaho. Proceeding him in death were; brothers, Calvin (Sonny) Davis, Lee Davis, Stanley J. Davis and a sister, Carolyn Earl.

Wayne has four children; Melissa M. Jennings (Seitz) of Wapello, Iowa, Nancy L. Jennings, of Burlington, Iowa, Brent Davis, of Cleveland, Illinois, and Jodi Jacobsen of Muscatine, Iowa. He had several Grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren.

Wayne F. Davis wishes to be cremated. Wayne has requested that there be no Funeral services, but a celebration of life will be held at an later date.

