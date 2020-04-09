× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 8, 1951-April 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Wayne D. Engesser Sr., 68, of East Moline died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home after a long illness. Private services will be held and burial will in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Wayne was born July 8, 1951, in Rock Island. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Jacklyn Dean on December 5, 1984, in East Moline. He worked for the city Of Rock Island Water Department and later worked as a truck driver. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a very caring man.

Survivors include his wife, Jackyln, East Moline; sons, Jeffery (Amber) Engesser, Cascade, Iowa, and Benji Engesser, Davenport; stepsons, Bruce Dean, Moline, and Richard Dean, Hawkeye, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Danny) McFall, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Margaret Engesser, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Wayne Jr.; siblings, Delmar (Evelyn) Engesser Jr., Marie (Jerry) McFall, Larry (Cheryl) Engesser, Danny Engesser and Greg Engesser.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

