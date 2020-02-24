December 23, 1934-February 23, 2020

WOODHULL — Wayne “Bud” D. Johnson, 85, of Woodhull, Ill., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at OSF St. Mary's Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Woodhull. Burial is in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Woodhull where graveside military rites will be conducted. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Tri-County Ambulance, Meals on Wheels or St. John's Catholic Church. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Bud was born on Dec. 23, 1934, in rural McDonough County, Ill., to Jesse and Lena Shaner Johnson. He graduated from Blandinsville High School in 1953. On Dec. 19, 1957, he was united in marriage to Donna Robinson in Macomb, Ill.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, having served in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bud was employed as a truck driver with Eagle Foods for over 30 years where he joined the Million Miler Club

Bud was a member of the Teamsters and an avid reader.