October 24, 2019
Warren Gale passed away unexpectedly at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island on Oct. 24, 2019. Warren was a devoted father and husband, a Lutheran, an engineer, a proud army veteran, an outdoorsman and environmental educator. His family will miss his soft-spoken demeanor, his quick wit and his wise guidance.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Orion. For full obituary and to share memories, go to www.esterdahl.com
Warren was born to Lyman and Edith (Bakken) Gale in Fosston, Minn. Warren graduated from Rock Island High School and joined the Army. Warren returned home and met the love of his life. He and Connie (Clark) were married on March 17, 1962, at First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. They were happily married for 57 years, raising three children. Warren worked at John Deere for 36 years as an engineer and manufacturing supervisor. He retired in 1994.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren was a devoted family man and a lifelong Lutheran. Warren's other passion was the outdoors. He worked in the community and was active in the RI Conservation Club, the QCCA and a Hunter Safety Instructor for 35 years. He was passionate about introducing youth to the outdoors and served as representative to five Illinois Conservation Congresses. A testament to his hard work on environmental education, Warren was inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame in January 2012.
Warren is survived by wife, Connie; three children; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his sister.
Most of all, to remember Warren best, get outside, walk or float the Rock River, go birdwatching or go fishing or hunting.