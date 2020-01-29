July 3, 1951-January 28, 2020

MOLINE — A Celebration of Life for Wanda “Diane” DeBates, 68, of Moline, will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2-4:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mrs. DeBates died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Morning Star Senior Residences, Moline.

Diane Smith was born July 3, 1951, in Moline, the daughter of Francis and Wanda (McLean) Smith. Francis died and Wanda married Linden Highfill. Diane married Peter Durry. She later married Henry L DeBates August 30, 1975, in Rock Island. He passed away October 6, 2010. Diane retired from Aspenwood Health Care, Silvis in 2009, where she had been the activity director. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook.

Survivors include her children, Tina (Steve) Wieland, Rock Island, Melissa Swift, Port Byron, Ill., and son, John DeBates (Patricia Johnson), Moline; stepchildren, Dorene Hammond, Warsaw, Mo., Henry (Cindy) Sedalia, Mo., Raymond (Paula) DeBates, Sedalia, and David (Paula) DeBates, Columbia, Mo.; 22 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Cheri) Smith, Carbon Cliff, Ill., Terri (Tim) Warren, Rock Island, and Sharon (David) Stack, Moline.