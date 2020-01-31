February 9, 1953-January 29, 2020

MOLINE — Wanda D. McBride, 66, of Moline, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation two hours prior to service time. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Deanna) McBride, of Moline; grandchildren, Derrick, Austin, Benjamin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Bella, Jackson and Ayden; siblings, David O'Mary, Mary (David) VanSpeybroeck, Grady (Debbi) O'Mary, Debbie Buxbaum; and many nieces and nephews.

