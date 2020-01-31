Wanda D. McBride
View Comments
MOLINE

Wanda D. McBride

{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda D. McBride

February 9, 1953-January 29, 2020

MOLINE — Wanda D. McBride, 66, of Moline, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation two hours prior to service time. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Deanna) McBride, of Moline; grandchildren, Derrick, Austin, Benjamin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Bella, Jackson and Ayden; siblings, David O'Mary, Mary (David) VanSpeybroeck, Grady (Debbi) O'Mary, Debbie Buxbaum; and many nieces and nephews.

The full obituary may be read and online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News