September 26, 1929- April 4, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Wanda A. Danner, 90, of Rock Island, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. There will be a private family viewing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Fifteenth Ave. Christian Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is handling the arrangements.
Wanda was born in Canton, Ill., on Sept. 26, 1929, a daughter of Albert and Ruby Hutchins Simmons. She married Clarence “Jack” Danner on July 23, 1949, in Macomb, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 1998.
Wanda worked 22 years for credit unions and retired as head teller for Deere Employee Credit Union in 1995. Following retirement and her husband’s passing, Wanda worked with her son, Curt, at CrystalStil Inc. for several years.
Wanda was a member of Fifteenth Avenue Christian Church, Rock Island, and King’s Daughters, Moline. In earlier years, Wanda enjoyed raising her family, traveling, family gatherings and being involved with her church. She and her husband, Jack, enjoyed their time with close friends, which included travel, annual New Year’s Eve Celebrations, birthdays and participation in various dance clubs.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Rodney and Curtis Danner, both of Rock Island; grandson, Zach Danner; brother, Raymond Simmons, Carthage, Ill.; sister, Judy Hascup, Greensboro, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Docie and Diana Simmons.
Online condolences, memories and pictures are encouraged to be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
