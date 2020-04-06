× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 26, 1929- April 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Wanda A. Danner, 90, of Rock Island, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. There will be a private family viewing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Fifteenth Ave. Christian Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is handling the arrangements.

Wanda was born in Canton, Ill., on Sept. 26, 1929, a daughter of Albert and Ruby Hutchins Simmons. She married Clarence “Jack” Danner on July 23, 1949, in Macomb, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 1998.

Wanda worked 22 years for credit unions and retired as head teller for Deere Employee Credit Union in 1995. Following retirement and her husband’s passing, Wanda worked with her son, Curt, at CrystalStil Inc. for several years.