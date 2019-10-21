July 29, 1934-October 19, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Walter V. Maltby, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
You have free articles remaining.
Walter was born on July 29, 1934, in Beardstown, Ill., the son of James and Lillie (Anderson) Maltby. He married Anna Mae Lear on June 13, 1959, in Beardstown. He worked on the assembly line at Farmall. Walter enjoyed woodworking and playing the guitar.
Walter is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Mae Maltby, Rock Island; children, Jason Maltby, Bettendorf, Lora Maltby, Rock Island, and Beth (Robert) Osborne, Virginia; grandchildren, Kelly, Brian, Skyler, Kaylin and Joseph; great-granddaughter, Ellie; siblings, Darlene Bowers, Vera Yancey, Joann Bowser and John Maltby; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Henrietta, Jay, Buddy, Henry, Eddie, Otto, Thomas and Helen.
Online condolences may be left to Walter's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.