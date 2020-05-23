June 6, 1930-May 10, 2020
SARASOTA, Fla. — Wallace "Wally" A. Kooyman, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Moline, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, visiting family at Pella, Iowa. Cremation rights were afforded per his wishes, with a memorial service and burial to be held at Church of the Palms in Sarasota at a future date.
Wally was born June 6, 1930, to Simon A. Kooyman and Bertha VanZomeran in South Pella, Iowa, in a home now owned and cared for by the Pella Historical Trust. During his childhood, Wally was known for his diving abilities and played basketball at Pella Christian High School where he graduated in 1947. His first job at the age of 12 was picking tomatoes for the Pella Canning Factory due to labor shortages of World War II. He also helped sew tarps and repair shoes at his father's shoe shop. From early on, he had a fondness for numbers and started his financial career at Pella National Bank. He later became a bank examiner with the Office of Comptroller of Currency, United States Treasury Department starting in 1957. He served the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War and returned to marry Carol A. Klein in Pella on May 31, 1958. She preceded him in death in 2013.
Wally was well known throughout the Quad-Cities for his long-standing and successful banking career. Wally was also recognized for his continuous dedication to several civic organizations throughout his life. Wally’s Quad-City banking career started almost with the beginning organization of then Southeast National Bank of Moline in 1961, where he served as President, CEO and Board Chairman until his retirement in 1999. Wally is remembered by countless bank customers for his genuine and skilled banking advice and counsel. During his residence in the Quad-Cities, he served as chairman and board member of Moline Public Hospital, board president of the YMCA from 1971-1976, board member of Arrowhead Ranch from 1985-1994, and board member of United Way Quad Cities. In October of 1988 Wally was honored by the Council of Hospital Governing Boards for his service to Moline Public Hospital in recognition of his outstanding ability, accomplishment and service in governing and directing. Wally and his wife Carol were also active members in Church of Palms, Sarasota, Fla., contributing to many of the church's causes in that community.
Wally was an avid golfer and enjoyed three holes-in-one at each of the three country clubs where he was a member. He was a charter member of Pella Golf and Country Club, and a longtime member of Short Hills Country Club in East Moline.
Wally is survived by many nieces and nephews originating from the Pella, Iowa, community.
Memorials may be made to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL, 34239, Two Rivers YMCA, Moline, Central College, Pella Iowa, or charity of choice.
