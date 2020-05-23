× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 6, 1930-May 10, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. — Wallace "Wally" A. Kooyman, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Moline, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, visiting family at Pella, Iowa. Cremation rights were afforded per his wishes, with a memorial service and burial to be held at Church of the Palms in Sarasota at a future date.

Wally was born June 6, 1930, to Simon A. Kooyman and Bertha VanZomeran in South Pella, Iowa, in a home now owned and cared for by the Pella Historical Trust. During his childhood, Wally was known for his diving abilities and played basketball at Pella Christian High School where he graduated in 1947. His first job at the age of 12 was picking tomatoes for the Pella Canning Factory due to labor shortages of World War II. He also helped sew tarps and repair shoes at his father's shoe shop. From early on, he had a fondness for numbers and started his financial career at Pella National Bank. He later became a bank examiner with the Office of Comptroller of Currency, United States Treasury Department starting in 1957. He served the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War and returned to marry Carol A. Klein in Pella on May 31, 1958. She preceded him in death in 2013.