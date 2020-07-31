ROCK ISLAND — Wallace G. (Pete) Peterson, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Rock Island. In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. Inurnment will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pete was born May 23, 1924, in Davenport, the son of Axel and Anna Olson Peterson. He was a graduate of Augustana College with a degree in education. He was an elementary teacher in California for many years. Later in life, he also worked for the U. S. Forest Service. Pete competed in track and field during his high school days and also at college. At the age of 50, he won (in his age class) a 26-mile marathon. He continued his running well into his sixties. His favorite pastime was traveling around the United States via a car or bus or his bicycle.