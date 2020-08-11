Vivian Panicucci

Vivian enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidering, and quilting. Her greatest joy was to hug and kiss her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and especially the great-grandchildren.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Lillian Alftine and her three sisters: Lois Rae Alftine Burich, Beverly June Alftine Suess and Sharon Kathleen Alftine Leonardson.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 67 years, Arno, and their five sons: Gordon (Michele) of Moline, Ill., Alan (Kathy) of Lakewood, Colo., David (Shelli) of Waterloo, Iowa, Curtis (Sandra) of Metairie, La., and Paul (Gretchen) of Alma, Colo., along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private service for the immediate family will be held in the chapel at Moline Memorial Park, followed by a private burial. A celebration of Vivian's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Vivian's name to Friends of the Moline Public Library or the Rock Island County Historical Society. The family would like to sincerely thank Beacon of Hope Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care of Vivian during these 18 months. Dad did a wonderful job as a caregiver for Mom 24/7.