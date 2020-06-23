× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 7, 1923-June 19, 2020

MOLINE -- Vivian Bisdorf Downey, 96, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home, Seguin, Texas.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, and will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Covid safety measures, including social distancing, use of masks, and number of guests at any one time will be followed. Memorials may be made to Community of Christ, Moline, or Cedar Valley Grove Campground in care of the church.

The former Vivian Erlita Holloway was born July 7, 1923, in Lamoni, Iowa, to Leonard and Flora (Henderson) Holloway. She had been married to Keith Lane, Edgar Bisdorf, Harley Throgmorton, and Jack Downey. She was a teller at Bank of Silvis and Moline Credit Bureau, and a payroll clerk at John Deere Harvester Works, from which she retired. She was a member of Community of Christ, where she was known for her beautiful voice, and enjoyed crafts, especially ceramics, crocheting, and counted cross stitch.