July 21, 1931-March 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Virginia R. Brinton, 88, of Rock Island, formerly of Brighton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

In accordance with her wishes, private services and inurnment are being held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill., assisted the family with arrangements.

Virginia was born July 21, 1931, in Washington, Iowa, a daughter of Maurice and Eunice Engel Gowey. She was first married to Donald R. Drish. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1973. She later married Robert Brinton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2006.

She was a member of P.E.O. and Brighton Community Church, Brighton, Iowa. Virginia enjoyed china painting, quilting, sewing. She loved to be of help to others.

Surviving are her sister, Norma “Toots” (Dennis) Conrad, Keota, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Nancy Gowey, Milan, and Miriam Gowey, Wayland, Iowa; special niece and nephews, Linda McKay, Milan, Jeff Gowey, Reynolds, Ill., and Steve Gowey, Milan; and other family.

Viriginia was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; brothers, Joseph and Arthur Gowey; and sisters, Lucy Warren and Betty Hoekstra.

