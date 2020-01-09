May 23, 1928-January, 8 2020

MOLINE — Virginia M. Padesky, 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, January, 8 2020 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4107 – 21st Ave Moline with visitation from 9:30-11am. The Reverend Dr. Wilfred Karstens will officiate. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Bethesda Lutheran Home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia was born May 23, 1928 in rural Rock Island County, IL to Edward and Mildred Sackville Schmidt. She married James E. “Jake” Padesky on May 4, 1952 in Aledo, IL. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2017.

After graduating from Aledo High School and Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing, Virginia served as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during the Korean War. As a R.N. she worked as a school nurse retiring from the Moline School District in 1984.

A member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline she was part of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Virginia was also a member of American Legion Post 246, Moline, Trinity Alumni Association and Trinity Auxiliary.