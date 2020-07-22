Virginia M. Gardner
July 20, 2020

MASCOUTAH — Virginia M. Gardner, 93, of Mascoutah, Ill., died Monday, July 20. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sigma Alpha Iota Music Sorority, Champaign.

Survivors include her husband, Oral; daughter, Linda (James) Kirn, Roselle; sons, Steven Gardner, Gary (Cathy) Gardner, both of Belleville; Kent (Ruby) Gardner, Denver, Colo.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Geraldine Duncan.

Full obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.

