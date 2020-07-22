July 20, 2020
MASCOUTAH — Virginia M. Gardner, 93, of Mascoutah, Ill., died Monday, July 20. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sigma Alpha Iota Music Sorority, Champaign.
Survivors include her husband, Oral; daughter, Linda (James) Kirn, Roselle; sons, Steven Gardner, Gary (Cathy) Gardner, both of Belleville; Kent (Ruby) Gardner, Denver, Colo.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Geraldine Duncan.
Full obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.