November 27, 1921-January 1, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Virginia Haglund, 98, of East Moline, formerly of Orion, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., prior to the services at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, where she was a member.

Virginia was born on Nov. 27, 1921, in Moline, the daughter of Chester D. and Norma (Weigandt) Pettifer. She married Joseph A. Rossi Sr. on June 29, 1940, in Iowa, and he passed away on Dec. 18, 1944, while serving during World War II. Virginia (Pettifer) Rossi later married Samuel Haglund on April 19, 1947, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2017, after 70 years of marriage. Virginia retired from Black Hawk College where she worked in secretarial and clerical.

Virginia was a meticulous homemaker and an avid shopper. She loved to read. Above all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.