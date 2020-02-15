ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Virginia Gryp, Age 93, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at home. Virginia married Earl Gryp in 1953 and was a physicians' receptionist until they retired to St. Petersburg in 1981. They celebrated their 55th anniversary prior to his passing in 2008. She is survived by two daughters, Joanne (Kurt) and Janice (Larry); four grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery, and she will be interred next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Suncoast Hospice. R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, 727-527-1177. www.rlwilliams.com.