Virginia 'Ginny' Appelbaum

Virginia Elizabeth was born Jan. 27, 1949, in Jackson, Mich., to George and Mary Kummrow Woodard. Ginny married Charles Appelbaum on April 8, 2008, who survives. She is also survived by her beloved sons from a previous marriage, Chris (Mariah) Sturm of Alaska and Scott (Katrina) Sturm of Missouri; five precious grandchildren, Harrison, Camas, Dessa, Lydia and Emily; two sisters, Margie (Greg) Zack, Marty (Jack) Collier; four brothers, George (Linda) Woodard, Jim Woodard, Rick Tilton and Wes (Betty) Tilton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt. She is preceded in death by her father, George Woodard; mother, Mary Tilton; sister, Mary Lou Kaufman-Helms; nephew, Jeff Kaufman; and niece, Rebekah Tilton.