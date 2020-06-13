January 27, 1949-June 12, 2020
COLONA —Virginia “Ginny” Appelbaum, 71, of Colona, went home to Heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Virginia Elizabeth was born Jan. 27, 1949, in Jackson, Mich., to George and Mary Kummrow Woodard. Ginny married Charles Appelbaum on April 8, 2008, who survives. She is also survived by her beloved sons from a previous marriage, Chris (Mariah) Sturm of Alaska and Scott (Katrina) Sturm of Missouri; five precious grandchildren, Harrison, Camas, Dessa, Lydia and Emily; two sisters, Margie (Greg) Zack, Marty (Jack) Collier; four brothers, George (Linda) Woodard, Jim Woodard, Rick Tilton and Wes (Betty) Tilton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an aunt. She is preceded in death by her father, George Woodard; mother, Mary Tilton; sister, Mary Lou Kaufman-Helms; nephew, Jeff Kaufman; and niece, Rebekah Tilton.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date as well as a graveside service at Washington Grove Cemetery, Ashton, Ill., in the future. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.schrodermortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.