October 29, 1915-January 13, 2020
GENESEO — Virginia Elora Peters, 104, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. An inurnment service will be held at a later date in Alexander, Iowa. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Virginia Peters Memorial Fund.
Virginia was born on Oct. 29, 1915, the daughter of Clinton and Rosa Jane (Ross) Gregory, in Waukon, IA. After college, she taught school in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Virginia married Curtis W. Peters, in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Dorothy, and Al Lindroth, on May 18, 1940, in Knoxville, Iowa. The couple became nationally known for their love of each other and their passion for Hershey's chocolate. Feature stories were done across the country, including on the Today Show and People magazine (https:/people.com/food/husband-wife-credit-hersheys-long-marriage). Virginia worked as a schoolteacher in Texas while Curtis served in World War II. In 1944, Curtis and Virginia moved to Waterloo, Iowa. They operated a printing business called the Curt Craft Company for over 40 years. Virginia did the book work and raised their five children. Virginia and Curt were involved in many Christian activities, as well as Gideons. They retired in 1983 and moved to Alexander, Iowa, where they resided until 1997.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Curtis; children, Curtis “Gregory” Peters, Janene (Brad) Church, Jim (Barbara) Peters, Susan (Roger) Cathoir, and Ron (Connie) Peters; grandchildren, Timothy, James, Joe, Sarah, Karen, Ann, Bobby, Phillip, Teresa, Bekah and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Max, Callan, Bret, Amanda, Shauna, Ella, William, Jane and Samuel; and great-great-grandchild, Tulula.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Rosa; sisters, Wilma Carlson and Dorothy Lindroth; daughter-in-law, Helen Peters; and grandson, Bobby Sewick.