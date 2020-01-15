Virginia Elora Peters

Virginia was born on Oct. 29, 1915, the daughter of Clinton and Rosa Jane (Ross) Gregory, in Waukon, IA. After college, she taught school in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Virginia married Curtis W. Peters, in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Dorothy, and Al Lindroth, on May 18, 1940, in Knoxville, Iowa. The couple became nationally known for their love of each other and their passion for Hershey's chocolate. Feature stories were done across the country, including on the Today Show and People magazine (https:/people.com/food/husband-wife-credit-hersheys-long-marriage). Virginia worked as a schoolteacher in Texas while Curtis served in World War II. In 1944, Curtis and Virginia moved to Waterloo, Iowa. They operated a printing business called the Curt Craft Company for over 40 years. Virginia did the book work and raised their five children. Virginia and Curt were involved in many Christian activities, as well as Gideons. They retired in 1983 and moved to Alexander, Iowa, where they resided until 1997.