GENESEO — Virginia E. Humbert, 98, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Reverend Michael Pakula will officiate. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, prior to the mass. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Following the visitation there will be a Women of the Moose service. Memorials may be directed to Hammond Henry Hospital Auxiliary or St. Malachy Catholic Church.

Virginia was born Nov. 26, 1921, the daughter of Jesse and Ethel (Dirck) Thorp, in Atkinson. She graduated from Geneseo High School. On Aug. 4, 1939, Virginia married Francis “Pete” Humbert in a service held at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death in 1981. She was self-employed as a caterer, owning and operating Gramma's House tea room. She was a lifetime member of the Geneseo Moose #990, taking an active role for over 50 years, she had over 9,000 hours of volunteering service at Hammond Henry Hospital auxiliary as manager of the gift shop, and was a member of the St. Malachy Altar & Rosary Circle 14. She was recognized as Woman of The Year in 1996 by Geneseo businesses and professional women, Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging featured her in a gallery of “Ageless Achievers,” and she received a volunteering certificate from the Peoria Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She loved cooking, baking, and even found the time to write her own cookbook named “Granmma's Secrets.” Family was one of the most important things in her life.