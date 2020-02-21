July 28, 1939- February 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Virginia C. Caudill, 80, of Rock Island, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Virginia was born on July 28, 1939, in Paintsville, Ky., the daughter of Greene and Dorothy (Spears) Patrick. She married Daniel V. Caudill; he preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 1984. Virginia retired from Malcolm Jewelers in Moline where she worked as their bookkeeper for 20 years. Virginia graduated from AIC College in Davenport with a degree in tourism. She loved to travel around the country with her significant other, Robert, especially the National Parks. Virginia enjoyed decorating and scrapbooking.