Virginia Almanza

A private Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moline, with only her family present due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Active Day of Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

The former Virginia Navarro was born on Oct. 26, 1925, in Utica, IL, the daughter of Geronimo and Maria (Davila) Navarro. She married John A. Almanza from Davenport, on Jan. 24, 1941. Virginia was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moline. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary Gold Star Mothers. Virginia attended Active Day of Moline where she was known for her love of dance (cha-cha) and enjoyed conversations with her friends. She loved flowers, especially roses. Virginia loved babies and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.