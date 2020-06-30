× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 26, 1938-June 24, 2020

ALPHA — Virginia A. Caulkins, 81, of Alpha, Ill., died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 26, 1938, in Havana, Ill., to George H. and Vida (Carmichael) Reiber Sr.

Surviving is a son, Brian Caulkins, of Alpha; two daughters, Diane Caulkins, of Alpha, and Rebecca (and John) Whitten, of Hastings, Minn.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, George H. Reiber Jr.; and a sister, Louise Aldus.

Virginia graduated from Galesburg High School in 1956. She worked for Dohrn Transfer in Rock Island, Hansen Plumbing in Moline and Tradewinds Trucking in Alpha and retired in 2008. Most importantly she was a homemaker and a loving Mom. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Alpha. She enjoyed reading and playing cards. She loved animals, especially her cats.

As Virginia requested, cremation will be accorded. A memorial service with immediate family only, per her request, will be Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Knox County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.

