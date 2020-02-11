August 14, 1929-February 10, 2020
SILVIS — Virgil L. “Sarge” Cochran, 90, of Silvis, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the home of his daughter.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. The eulogy will be given by Col. Clarke Barnes. The visitation will be one hour prior to services.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgil Lee Cochran was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Moline, the son of Grady and Artie (Pitts) Cochran. He joined the United States Marine Corps in July, 1946. Virgil served his country with honor for 20 years; retiring as Gunnery Sargeant E-6 from the USMC in 1966. He held the honor of being Veteran of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War. He was one of the last Marines to leave China in 1949 (the end of WWII). During his military career, he was a Crew Chief and aircraft mechanic. Virgil was extremely proud of his military service. While on leave in the Quad Cities, Virgil met the love of his life, Betty McDaniel. They married Feb. 18, 1952, in Hernando, Miss. From this union, they were blessed with William, Michael, Brenda and Lisa.
Upon military retirement, they moved to Silvis, Ill. Virgil worked for John Deere Harvester as an Instrument Test Mechanic for Product Engineering Division, retiring after 23 years of service, Oct. 1, 1989. Virgil exemplified the Marine Corps saying “Semper Fi, always faithful” in his life especially as he became a caregiver for Betty until her passing in 2007. He went on to provide care for his daughter, Lisa, until this past summer. His family felt honored in providing him with care these past few months. He was a member of the IAM, American Legion Post 227 and most importantly a member of the Thursday morning East Moline Maid-Rite Marine Corps coffee group! He will fondly be remembered as being “Sweet, kind, loveable and understanding at all times (And don't you forget it!)
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: William(Tamara) Cochran, East Moline, Michael (Deb) Cochran, Davenport, Brenda (Carl) Johnson, Geneseo, Ill., and Lisa Cochran, DeWitt, Iowa; grandchildren: Erin Cochran (Jayson Johnson), Laura (Dominic) Carlson, Jesse (Lindsay) Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Perry (Kristen) Johnson; sister, Betty Davidson, Orland Park, Ill.,;nephew, Gary (Laurie) Davidson; nieces, Diane (Rick) Maier and Karyn (Greg) Griffiths.
Preceded by his parents and his wife, Betty Cochran.
Online condolences maybe left at sullivanellisltd.com.