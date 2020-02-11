August 14, 1929-February 10, 2020

SILVIS — Virgil L. “Sarge” Cochran, 90, of Silvis, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the home of his daughter.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. The eulogy will be given by Col. Clarke Barnes. The visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Virgil Lee Cochran was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Moline, the son of Grady and Artie (Pitts) Cochran. He joined the United States Marine Corps in July, 1946. Virgil served his country with honor for 20 years; retiring as Gunnery Sargeant E-6 from the USMC in 1966. He held the honor of being Veteran of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War. He was one of the last Marines to leave China in 1949 (the end of WWII). During his military career, he was a Crew Chief and aircraft mechanic. Virgil was extremely proud of his military service. While on leave in the Quad Cities, Virgil met the love of his life, Betty McDaniel. They married Feb. 18, 1952, in Hernando, Miss. From this union, they were blessed with William, Michael, Brenda and Lisa.