January 31, 1929-November 28, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE — Virgil E. Fuhr, 90, of Taylor Ridge, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 13228 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge IL 61284. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research; Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online, michaeljfox.org/donate.
Virgil was born in Rock Island County on a farm near Edgington on Jan. 31, 1929, a son of Philip G. and Matilda Hartmann Fuhr. He married Maxine Halsted on Jan. 20, 1957.
Virgil was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. Besides being a lifelong farmer, he served as the road commissioner for Edgington Township for about 37 years and drove a forklift for Eagle Foods for eight years.
Virgil was a member of Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church and the Reynolds American Legion Post 1166. He also helped establish the original Edgington Baseball Field.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Maxine Fuhr, Taylor Ridge; children (and spouses), Jeffery (Kathleen) Fuhr, Illinois City, Teresa Weber, Taylor Ridge, Paul (Annette) Fuhr, Flower Mound, Texas, and John (Pam) Fuhr, Taylor Ridge; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with two on the way; sister, Marilyn Shaffer; stepsister, Linda Wakefield; and sister-in-law, Darlene Fuhr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ivan Fuhr; stepmother, Helen Fuhr; and son-in-law, AJ Weber.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.