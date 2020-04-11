× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 25, 1934-April 8, 2020

COLONA — Virgil Baldwin, 86, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesda,y April 8, 2020, at Heritage Health of Bloomington, Ill.

Private family service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Virgil was born on Jan. 25, 1934 in Hardin County, the son of Virgil and Verna (Belford) Baldwin. He married Elva Alice “Tudi” Floyd on Feb. 28, 1959; she preceded him July 15, 2011. Virgil served in the Korean War and the Army of Occupation in Berlin, Germany. He was an avid golfer and hunter.

Survivors include his sons: Greg (Alice) Baldwin, Jason (Jolene) Baldwin; grandchildren: Steven, Josie, Hannah, Hunter and Holden Baldwin.

