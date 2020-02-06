Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman
ROCK ISLAND

Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman

Victoria Eastman

July 13, 1996-February 4, 2020

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman, 23, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Florida. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A memorial visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Tor was born in Silvis, Ill., on July 13, 1996, a daughter of Daniel and Michelle Ringier Eastman. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 2014, where she enjoyed soccer, marching band, color guard and cheerleading.

Tor was currently working as a cosmetologist for Super Cuts in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Tor had a contagious smile, was a big dreamer and loved life. She was passionate about people, and everyone she met became family. Tor enjoyed going to the beach, riding her motorcycle, entertaining visitors, riding jet skis, traveling, dolphins, playing saxophone and spending time with family and friends. She was also an awesome story teller!

Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Michelle (Chris) Soy, Eldridge, Iowa, and Daniel (Julie) Eastman, Rock Island; siblings, Austin (Keely) and Clair Eastman, Rock Island; stepsiblings, Ashley, Jacob, Emily, Katie, Karly, Joshua and Jana; grandparents, Rosella and Joseph Eastman, Rock Island, and Kris and John Ringier, East Moline; great-grandmother, Elsie Ringier; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Victoria Eastman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 9
Memorial Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264
Feb 9
Memorial Visitation
Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
10:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264
Feb 10
Memorial Service

