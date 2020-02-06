July 13, 1996-February 4, 2020

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman, 23, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Florida. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A memorial visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Tor was born in Silvis, Ill., on July 13, 1996, a daughter of Daniel and Michelle Ringier Eastman. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 2014, where she enjoyed soccer, marching band, color guard and cheerleading.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tor was currently working as a cosmetologist for Super Cuts in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Tor had a contagious smile, was a big dreamer and loved life. She was passionate about people, and everyone she met became family. Tor enjoyed going to the beach, riding her motorcycle, entertaining visitors, riding jet skis, traveling, dolphins, playing saxophone and spending time with family and friends. She was also an awesome story teller!