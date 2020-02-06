July 13, 1996-February 4, 2020
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Victoria “Tor” Rose Eastman, 23, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident in Florida. Cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. A memorial visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Tor was born in Silvis, Ill., on July 13, 1996, a daughter of Daniel and Michelle Ringier Eastman. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 2014, where she enjoyed soccer, marching band, color guard and cheerleading.
You have free articles remaining.
Tor was currently working as a cosmetologist for Super Cuts in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Tor had a contagious smile, was a big dreamer and loved life. She was passionate about people, and everyone she met became family. Tor enjoyed going to the beach, riding her motorcycle, entertaining visitors, riding jet skis, traveling, dolphins, playing saxophone and spending time with family and friends. She was also an awesome story teller!
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Michelle (Chris) Soy, Eldridge, Iowa, and Daniel (Julie) Eastman, Rock Island; siblings, Austin (Keely) and Clair Eastman, Rock Island; stepsiblings, Ashley, Jacob, Emily, Katie, Karly, Joshua and Jana; grandparents, Rosella and Joseph Eastman, Rock Island, and Kris and John Ringier, East Moline; great-grandmother, Elsie Ringier; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
1:00PM-4:00PM
201 E. 4th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264
10:00AM
201 E. 4th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264