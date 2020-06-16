× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 15, 1959-June 18, 2020

MOLINE — Victoria J Quick, 61, of Moline, passed into God's arms on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A private prayer service will precede a celebration of life open house at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline from 5-7pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Bring your stories, memories and appetite, and join us to enjoy Vickie's favorite foods, songs and prayers as we remember her life. Please dress casually as we will celebrate outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.

Vickie was born January 15, 1959 in New Albany, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Blanche (Harpenau) Lavin. She married John Quick on August 2, 1980 in Moline.

Vickie had various jobs throughout her career, including waitressing at Whitey's ice cream parlour, becoming a licensed insurance producer, and working as a computer lab manager for the Moline School District, but she considered her most important job by far being a mother to Brittany. Being home while Brittany was growing up was the best time in her life, and she considered it a privilege to have that opportunity.