January 15, 1959-June 18, 2020
MOLINE — Victoria J Quick, 61, of Moline, passed into God's arms on Monday, June 15, 2020.
A private prayer service will precede a celebration of life open house at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline from 5-7pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Bring your stories, memories and appetite, and join us to enjoy Vickie's favorite foods, songs and prayers as we remember her life. Please dress casually as we will celebrate outdoors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Vickie was born January 15, 1959 in New Albany, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Blanche (Harpenau) Lavin. She married John Quick on August 2, 1980 in Moline.
Vickie had various jobs throughout her career, including waitressing at Whitey's ice cream parlour, becoming a licensed insurance producer, and working as a computer lab manager for the Moline School District, but she considered her most important job by far being a mother to Brittany. Being home while Brittany was growing up was the best time in her life, and she considered it a privilege to have that opportunity.
Vickie loved to listen to audio books, meeting friends for lunch and dinner (she was a “foodie”), taking long walks in the neighborhood, cooking, her many “sun” vacations, the “girls trips” with Nancy and others or with John, both to St. Pete Beach and Kiawah Island. She had so much fun helping to plan Brittany's wedding, and was proud to welcome Mike into their family as her son.
Survivors include her husband, John; daughter, Brittany Quick Slotman (Michael), Roseville, Minnesota; mother, Blanche Lavin, East Moline; sisters, Lynda Lavin, East Moline, Nancy Lavin, East Moline; brothers, Larry (Kathy) Lavin, Cambridge, Stephen (Cathy) Lavin, Johns Island, South Carolina, Jeff (Mary) Lavin, Milan and Joseph P (Christine) Lavin, Moline.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph and brother, Tim.
Kind words and memories may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.