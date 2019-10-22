February 26, 1964-October 21, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Victor Manuel Barrera Matehuala, 55, of East Moline, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline. The Rev. Antonio Dittmer will be the officiant. The visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded after services. Memorials may be made to the family.
Victor was born Feb. 26, 1964, in Salvatierra, GTO, Mexico; the son of Luis Barrera Martinez and Juana Guadalupe Matehuala Munoz. Victor worked as a painter and laborer last working in 2010. He enjoyed grilling out and being with family. He loved bird watching especially eagles. He was a big Chicago Cubs fan and just loved watching sports in general.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 29 years, Susana Barrera, East Moline, his children; Annette Ruiz (Isidro Contreras), Milwaukee, Wis., Joshua Ochoa (Christina Krakliow), Moline, Amanda Ochoa, Dubuque, Iowa, Victoria (Alfredo) Perez, Washington, Iowa, Cristina Cardonna, Davenport, and Gloria Barrera, East Moline; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his parents, Luis Barrera Martinez and Juana Guadalupe Matehuala Munoz; his siblings, Jose Barrera, Mexico, Jesus Barrera, West Liberty, Iowa, Juana Barrera, Washington, Iowa, Angela Barrera, Mexico, Cristina Barrera, Mexico; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Online condolences may be left at sulllivanellisltd.com.