Victor J. Dubina
July 11, 1921-January, 23, 2020

PEORIA — Victor J. Dubina, 98, Peoria, formerly of Cicero, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Jan., 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village, Peoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Peoria. Visitation is from 9 until service time at the church. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Victor was born on July 11, 1921, in Cicero, son of John and Anna (Sirovatka) Dubina. He married Mildred Novak on June 21, 1947, at Holy Mount in Cicero. She died Sept. 24, 2019. He retired in 1978 as a Postal Clerk from the Cicero Post Office. Victor was stationed in central Europe while serving in the US Army during WWII.

Survivors include his daughters, Mary (Steve) Verdick, Peoria, and Ann (Dan) Purtscher, Black Forest, Colo.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sr. Mary Regina Dubina and Raymond Dubina.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
6001 N University St
Peoria, IL 61614
Jan 30
Funeral
Thursday, January 30, 2020
10:00AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
6001 N University St
Peoria, IL 61614
Jan 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:30PM
