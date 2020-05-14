× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 8, 1942-May 12, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Victor H. Dorn, 77, Coal Valley, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private family services are planned and burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery.

Victor was born on Sept. 8, 1942, in Newton, Ill., the son of Victor “Salty” and Marie (Smith) Dorn. He married Ann Delp on Jan. 14, 1995, in Coal Valley. Vic was a firefighter in Rockdale, Ill. He retired in the mid-2000s as a union carpenter with Local 166. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and watching the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include his wife, Ann, children, Victoria (Gary) Libowsky, Cincinatti, Ohio, Jeffery Dorn, Silvis and Chad (Brittany) Delp, Muscatine; grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, Tyler, Amy, Drew, Cody, Kayla, Keegan, Charlie, Coen, Clayton and Keaton, great-grandchildren, Emmett, Rowen, Kinsley, Luke and Eli and siblings, Donnie (Karen) Dorn, Dieterich, Ill., Larry (Debbie) Dorn, Newton, and Bobbie (Jeff) Falconer, St. Marie, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa, parents, siblings, Vera Mae Hawkey, Ed Dorn and Butch Dorn.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Dorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.