Victor H. Dorn
View Comments

Victor H. Dorn

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Victor H. Dorn

September 8, 1942-May 12, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Victor H. Dorn, 77, Coal Valley, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private family services are planned and burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery.

Victor was born on Sept. 8, 1942, in Newton, Ill., the son of Victor “Salty” and Marie (Smith) Dorn. He married Ann Delp on Jan. 14, 1995, in Coal Valley. Vic was a firefighter in Rockdale, Ill. He retired in the mid-2000s as a union carpenter with Local 166. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping and watching the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include his wife, Ann, children, Victoria (Gary) Libowsky, Cincinatti, Ohio, Jeffery Dorn, Silvis and Chad (Brittany) Delp, Muscatine; grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, Tyler, Amy, Drew, Cody, Kayla, Keegan, Charlie, Coen, Clayton and Keaton, great-grandchildren, Emmett, Rowen, Kinsley, Luke and Eli and siblings, Donnie (Karen) Dorn, Dieterich, Ill., Larry (Debbie) Dorn, Newton, and Bobbie (Jeff) Falconer, St. Marie, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa, parents, siblings, Vera Mae Hawkey, Ed Dorn and Butch Dorn.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Dorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News