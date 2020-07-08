Vicki Watkins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 2, 1952-July 6, 2020

ERIE — Vicki J. Watkins, 68, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Due to restrictions of COVID-19, private services will be held on Friday at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Face coverings are recommended and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.

Vicki was born July 2, 1952, in Morrison, Ill., the daughter of W. Harold and Patti (Meyer) Snowden. She married Phillip Watkins on Jan. 9, 1971, in Erie. Vicki first worked at Segers Grocery and later as an assembler for over 20 years at Climco Coils in Morrison, retiring on July 6, 2018.

Vicki was very active and enjoyed taking care of her yard, flowers and many cats, making photo albums for her family, trips to Wisconsin, and shopping trips to Iowa malls near her son. She especially enjoyed her time with her family, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.