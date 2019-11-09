{{featured_button_text}}
Vicki Cork

December 26, 1958-November 6, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Visitation for Vicki Cork are from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, with services immediately following at Compassion Church, 3414 Rockingham Road, Davenport.

Vicki went to join her kids and her Lord after a short yet painful battle with cancer. Vicki loved horses, her Indian heritage and especially the Kentucky Wildcats.

