December 26, 1958-November 6, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Visitation for Vicki Cork are from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, with services immediately following at Compassion Church, 3414 Rockingham Road, Davenport.
Vicki went to join her kids and her Lord after a short yet painful battle with cancer. Vicki loved horses, her Indian heritage and especially the Kentucky Wildcats.
