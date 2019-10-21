December 29, 1928-October 19, 2019
COLONA — Vernon V. Bryant, 90, of Colona passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation two hours prior to service time. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Vern was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Verldi and Margaret Bramble Bryant. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Vern married Virginia Hughes on July 15, 1955, in Muscatine. He worked for Case Rock Island from 1948 to 1953 and Ben's Nursery until 1954. He was the caretaker at Greenview Memorial Gardens starting in 1954 and retiring after 56 years. He also was on the Green Rock Police Force from May of 1963 for 28 years. Many of those years he served as Chief of Police.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; sons, Randal (Donna) Bryant, of Milan, and Lyndal (Sheila Kelley) Bryant, of Colona; grandchildren, Eric (Charity), Lindsay, Devin, Drew, Logan and Landon; many great-grandchildren; brother Bob (Rosemary) Bryant; and a sister, Nancy (Gene) Garvin, both of Muscatine.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Darlene and Donna.
