July 26, 1944-December 5, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Vernon L. Williams, 75, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family and dog, Bucky.
A memorial luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Frank's Pizza in Silvis. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Private burial with military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.
Vernon Lee Williams was born July 26, 1944, in Moline, the son of Kenneth L. and Vera (Draper) Williams. He entered the U.S. Navy along with his two lifelong friends, Larry Vandersnick and Buddy Winslow, in 1962. He married Catherine L. Clark on Feb. 27, 1965, in Buena Vista, Va.
Vern was a truck driver for many years and a member of the Teamsters for 18 years. He loved race cars. Most importantly, family was the most important thing to Vern.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 54 years, Catherine; four children, Sonya Clark of Hillsdale, Ill., Rick Williams of Milan, Chris (Beth Wilkinson) Williams of Davenport, and Mark (Kari) Williams of Cambridge; grandchildren, Cassie Clark, Andrea and Ashley Coyne, Jacob Williams, Olivia, Sarah, and C.J. Williams, Paiton, Ben, and Pixie Williams, and Gannon Koozer; three great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Brady Cather, and Haizley Coyne; many nieces and nephews, and his loving dog, Bucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Rebecca Peterson, Patty Headspeth and Corabel Stoehr.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at Genesis Hospice, especially Maggie, for the wonderful care given to Vern.
