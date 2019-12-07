July 26, 1944-December 5, 2019

COAL VALLEY — Vernon L. Williams, 75, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family and dog, Bucky.

A memorial luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Frank's Pizza in Silvis. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Private burial with military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vernon Lee Williams was born July 26, 1944, in Moline, the son of Kenneth L. and Vera (Draper) Williams. He entered the U.S. Navy along with his two lifelong friends, Larry Vandersnick and Buddy Winslow, in 1962. He married Catherine L. Clark on Feb. 27, 1965, in Buena Vista, Va.

Vern was a truck driver for many years and a member of the Teamsters for 18 years. He loved race cars. Most importantly, family was the most important thing to Vern.