December 21, 1919-May 18, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Vernon L. Laurin, 100, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island. A future memorial for Vern's extended family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
He was born Dec. 21, 1919, in Marinette, Wis., the son of Edna and Leo Laurin. He married Ruth Caspari on Dec. 9, 1942. She died April 4, 1966. He married Rita Kitt on May 5, 1973.
He served in the Navy during World War II from June 9, 1943, stationed on the USS Lake Champlain Carrier in Engine Maintenance and discharged Dec. 14, 1945. He entered Marquette University immediately following his service, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed by Barber Colman Company, Rock Island, for over 35 years and became an Independent Representative for them with his own firm, Quint Co., retiring in 1986. He was a 25-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island. He was a 50-year member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, Inc.
He was an avid golfer, having had four holes-in-one and was a lifetime member of Oakwood Country Club, serving on the Board of Directors in charge of House and Grounds for many years. He played in numerous opens when they were held at Oakwood. He also enjoyed working out and reading Westerns.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; daughters, Annette Terronez and Corene Laurin, of Bettendorf, Georgene Myers, of Davenport, Jeanette Orr (Jeff), of Carbon Cliff, Ill., Suzanne Sharp (Ray), of Jacksonville, Fla., Kerry Laurin (Kelly O'Reilly), of Mequon, Wis.; and son, Gary Laurin; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ruth; his aunt, Irene Sauve; and grandson, Matthew Myers.
The family would like to thank Unity Point 4th Floor nurses, Landon, Vanessa, Melissa and patient care techs, Albin and Cathy, for all their tender care and attention. Also thank Dr. Noumi for his support and patience with our endless questions. Unity Point Hospice couldn't have been more understanding, thank you.
