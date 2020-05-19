× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 21, 1919-May 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Vernon L. Laurin, 100, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at home.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private family mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island. A future memorial for Vern's extended family will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

He was born Dec. 21, 1919, in Marinette, Wis., the son of Edna and Leo Laurin. He married Ruth Caspari on Dec. 9, 1942. She died April 4, 1966. He married Rita Kitt on May 5, 1973.

He served in the Navy during World War II from June 9, 1943, stationed on the USS Lake Champlain Carrier in Engine Maintenance and discharged Dec. 14, 1945. He entered Marquette University immediately following his service, graduating in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed by Barber Colman Company, Rock Island, for over 35 years and became an Independent Representative for them with his own firm, Quint Co., retiring in 1986. He was a 25-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island. He was a 50-year member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, Inc.