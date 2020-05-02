July 31, 1951-April 30, 2020
MOLINE — Vernon C. Thompson, 68, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home.
Private services will be at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, Trenton, MO. Memorials may be made to Kaley Chapman.
Vern was born July 31, 1951 in Rock Island, to John and Edna (Sharp) Thompson.
Vern received his Bachelor's Degree from Northern Illinois. He worked for the Rock Island Lines and retired from Teamsters Union 371.
Vern loved music and history of rock-and-roll.
Survivors include his daughter, Kaley Chapman, Galesburg; siblings, Susie (Steve) Thompson Archer, Moline and Don (Janine) Thompson, Moline.
