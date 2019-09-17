May 27, 1920-September 16, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Verne R. Jamieson, 99, formerly of East Moline, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Illinois Veterans Home, Quincy, Ill.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, where East Moline American Legion Post #227 will present military honors. Visitation is one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to East Moline American Legion Post #227.
Verne Richard Jamieson was born May 27, 1920, in Moline, to Wallace Verne and Emma (Peterson) Jamieson. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He married Rose Fuqua in 1942, and they were later divorced. He married Dorothea Spinhirne Taft in 1980, and she died Oct. 1, 2013. After the war, he worked with his father and brother at Jamieson Garage in Moline until 1972, and then worked for John Deere. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW, and enjoyed walking and biking.
Verne is survived by three children and their spouses, Stephen V. and Sharon Jamieson, of Falcon, Mo., Michael Timothy and Linda Jamieson, of Montfort, Wis., and Laurie and Craig Revel, of Moline; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Ade, of Moline. He was preceded in death by a grandson; a sister, Lorraine McLaughlin; and a brother, Robert Jamieson.
Verne's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.