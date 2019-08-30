August 11, 1950-August 29, 2019
COLONA — Vern L. Serres, 69, passed away at his home in Colona, Ill., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
There will be a Celebration of Life 2–6 p.m. at the American Legion Post #1233 (312 Broadway, Colona, IL) on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to the family or the funeral home, which will be forwarded to the family.
Vern was born in Moline, on Aug. 11, 1950, the son of Raymond and Gwynievere (Havener) Serres. Vern served in the Marine Corp. between 1968 and 1970. He married Rebecca J. Branham in Moline on Sept. 2, 1977. He was a Fork Truck Driver for John Deere Parts, Milan, for 30 years, retiring in 2006.
Vern was a member of the UAW LOCAL 79. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and yard work. Vern was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a Great Story Teller.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Rebecca; children, Burt (Deb) Serres, East Moline, Matthew (Amber) Serres, Moline, Eric Serres, Moline; sister, Melody Guyton, Huntsville, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Mark; and brother-in-law, Terry Guyton.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.