December 2, 1931-January 12, 2020

ORION — Vera Margaret (Schuneman) Tuttle, of Orion, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 88 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Osco Community Church, Osco, Ill. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private family burial service will be held. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., is assisting the family.

Vera was born on Dec. 2, 1931, at her parent's farm northwest of Manlius, Ill. The Christian J. Schuneman homestead. She was the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Beauchamp) Schuneman. She was educated at Red School rural Manlius, Manlius High School and Huntington College, Huntington, Ind., where she met her future husband, Charles Richard Tuttle of Cambridge Springs, Pa. Vera and Chuck were united in marriage on Oct. 19, 1952, at United Brethren Church in Manlius.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}