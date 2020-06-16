× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 6, 1950-June 14, 2020

DIED-Velma J. Vince, 70, of Rock Island, IL, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus in Silvis, IL.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL. Those attending the visitation should wear a mask and will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups of 10 or less. If you are required to wait your turn in line outside, please respect the 6-feet of spacing guideline. Private family services will then be held at 1:00, with burial at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry.

Velma was born January 6, 1950, in Parkers Lake, KY, daughter of Harry and Elva (Crist) Perry. On December 22, 1967, in East Moline, IL, she married George “Hank” Vince, who preceded her in death June 9, 1996.

Velma enjoyed cooking, crocheting, having coffee with family and friends, working at the Grace Bible Fellowship food pantry, and especially loved being with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was employed for over 15 years for AT&T in their Rock Island branch, and was a past-president of the Telephone Pioneers, helping to raise money for the program to provide shoes for needy children.